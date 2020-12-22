MARTIN, Malvie



Age 89, of Germantown, OH, passed away, Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born in Estill County, Kentucky, to the late Pearl (Estes) and Lewis Tincher. She retired from Federated Department Store ~ being a buyer for Rike's, Lazarus & Macy's. For the past 40 years, she owned several businesses in Miamisburg ~ Star Dust Beauty Salon and 360 Tanning among them. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, George E.



Martin; 2 brothers, Elwood & Perry Messers; and 4 sisters, Ethel Chaney, Viola Alcorn, Anona Daniels and Ezell Rogers. Malvie is survived by 5 sisters, Bernice Page, Mary Mays, Cleta (Troy) Harris, Irene Rucker and Berma (Floyd Jr.) Newton; a special niece and nephew and caregivers, Jeanie (Alan) Leach and Eddie (Annette); and other nieces and nephews. The



family will receive friends 3 - 5 p.m., Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, where the Funeral Service will follow at 7 p.m., with Rev. Eddie Eve officiating. Please share condolences at



daltonfh.net