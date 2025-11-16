Martin Lange

Lange, Martin James "Marty"



Martin (Marty) Lange, of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away Friday, October 17, 2025 surrounded by family and love. Marty was born May 28, 1951, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Richard and Betty (Bancroft) Lange. He was a graduate of Miami East High School, class of 1969, and went on to earn degrees from Dartmouth College (1973) and the Cornell University College of Architecture, Art and Planning. Marty was a prolific and well-respected architect in the Dayton area for four decades. His work left a lasting mark on the community and beyond, including projects for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the University of Dayton, Wright State University, and countless other institutions and businesses. Marty adored his family and was happiest in the small moments spent with them. He loved a sunny day on the lake, hours spent tinkering on projects around the family farm, and telling winding stories that always ended with a punchline. Endlessly curious, he had a mind for all things mechanical and scientific, forever learning, building, and exploring how things worked. A lifelong sports fan, Marty cheered just as loudly from the sidelines of his children's games as he did for the Buckeyes on fall Saturdays. Above all, he was deeply committed to, and proud of, his family. Marty is preceded in death by his parents, his mother-in-law, Carol (Leet) Pratt, his sister, Diana (Lange) Isaacson, and his niece, Mandy (McConnaughey) Macauley. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Pegge (Pratt) Lange; children Ian (Lauren) Lange and Madeline (Patrick) Heery; grandchildren Parker, Hazel, and Isabel; brother David (Janet) Lange; brothers-in-law Brian (Nathalie) Pratt and Steve (Amy) Pratt; and father-in-law Phil Pratt; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and lifelong friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 22, 2025 at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center (301 W. Main St., Troy, OH 45373). In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Cancer Free Kids (615 Elsinore Place, Suite #777, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



