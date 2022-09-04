MARTIN, Judith Ann



78, of Springfield, passed away September 2, 2022, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 25, 1944, in Washington Court House, Ohio, the daughter of Bernice Hurless. Mrs. Martin attended Trinity Missionary Church. She enjoyed planting and caring for her flowers, attending church and spending time with her loving family. She had been employed at Kroger on Bechtle Avenue. Survivors include her son, Bobby Martin; two grandchildren, Faith Anne Lawson (Chris) and Samantha Jo Martin; three great-grandchildren, London Claire Lawson, Cindy Jo Hernandez and Robbie Hernandez; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Shelby Robert Martin in 2007; a son, Joshua Martin; a brother, James Hurless; and her mother. Visitation will be held from 6:00PM until 8:00PM Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Friday in the funeral home with Pastor Randy Lee officiating. Burial will follow in Highlawn Cemetery, Washington Court House, Ohio. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

