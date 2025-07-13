Martin, John Charles



John Charles Martin, a dedicated educator, engineer, and passionate community volunteer, passed away on July 5, 2025, in Beavercreek, Ohio. He was born on October 23, 1954, in Salem, Ohio, and came from a family who valued education and service. John's academic journey was marked by outstanding achievements and lifelong learning. He graduated from Youngstown State University on July 11, 1973, and went on to complete his studies at the prestigious Air Force Institute of Technology on October 23, 1987. Demonstrating his commitment to furthering his education, he graduated from Sinclair Community College on April 15, 1988, and earned degrees from the Systems Engineering Division Integrated Engineering and Technical Management Directorate on September 1, 1993. Notably, he earned a degree in Engineering and a Master's degree in Electrical Engineering, both on April 26, 1992. His exemplary academic performance included superior scores in Mathematics and Science, culminating in a remarkable 4.0 GPA. John's service to the community was evident through his involvement with various volunteer organizations, including the Victory Project in Dayton and Shoes for the Shoeless. He also made a significant impact by tutoring students at Wright Patterson Air Force Base and the University of Dayton, sharing his love for learning and his expertise in mathematics and engineering. In addition to his professional and community endeavors, John had a profound love for woodworking. He was also a passionate participant in charity 5K runs, showing his dedication to giving back and fostering community spirit. A proud and loving family man, John is remembered by his wife, Teresa Martin, and his daughter, Brooklynn Briggs. He was also cherished by his siblings, Tom (Ann) Martin, Richard (Kathy) Martin, and Donna Adams. He was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Mary Martin, whose legacy of support and education undoubtedly influenced John's own path. John's life was enriched by his interests in math, analytical literature, and programming, and he found joy in the companionship of his rescue cat, Ozzy, who was a beloved member of the family. Among his proudest accomplishments was the design of a Survivable Aircraft Course, and he earned recognition with a Certificate of National Merit from the League for Innovation, as well as a Performance Award from the Department of the Air Force. John Charles Martin will be remembered not just for his academic and professional successes, but for his unwavering kindness, dedication to service, and the profound love he had for his family and community. His spirit and contributions will continue to inspire those who knew him. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home, Beavercreek, Ohio. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for the family.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com