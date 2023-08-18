Martin, Gary D.



Age 78 of Spring Hill, TN, passed away on Saturday, August 12, 2023. He was preceded in death by his daughter Kelly Martin and parents Estill and Lottie (Amburgey) Martin. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years JoAnne Martin, son Kevin (Aimee) Martin, daughter Kristi (Chris) Maga, grandchildren Zackary Martin, Kylee (Josh) Rogers, and Nickolas Martin, great-grandchildren Eleanor Rogers and Cooper Rogers, brother Hugh Lloyd Martin, sisters Marcella Richardson, Linda Hook, and Peggy (Jim) Blackwell, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Gary was a 1968 graduate of the University of Kentucky and was one of their most proud alumni. After working through college for the Kentucky Highway Department, he moved his young family north to Dayton to begin a legendary career at Dayton Power and Light, later Vectren. Faith played a center role in how Gary lived his life and he was true servant of the Lord even after his difficult diagnosis with Parkinson's disease. Gary lived life to the fullest each day through his love for UK basketball, playing golf, reading, dry humor, the great outdoors,and Westerns. Above all, Gary loved his family. There was never a birthday, sporting event, family reunion or spontaneous trip to see loved ones that he was not the first one there. His quick wit, curious mind, and hugs are just a few things that so many of us will miss about our beloved family patriarch. Services will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, August 21, 2023, at the Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel with Pastor Chad Osborne officiating. Interment will follow at Valley View Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m.  12 p.m. on August 21. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Parkinson's Foundation www.parkinson.org. Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at tobiasduneralhome.com.



Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Dayton, OH

45432

http://www.tobias-fh.com