Martin, Earl Carl



Age 96, of Kettering, OH, passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2023. A visitation will be held on Friday, June 30 from 9:30-11am with a service to follow at 11am at First Baptist Church of Kettering, 3939 Swigart Rd., Beavercreek, OH. Burial at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



