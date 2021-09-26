MARTIN, David

MARTIN, Sr., David W.



Age 53 passed away peacefully September 20, 2021. He was born July 8, 1968, in Dayton, Ohio. David could light up any room with his quick wit,



humor, friendly smile and



demeanor. David never met a stranger and was well known and respected by everyone he encountered. He leaves behind his life time best friend and wife of 38 years, Carol. Preceded in death by his grandmother, Avis and sister, Bobbie Lynn. Survived by his mother, Joyce and mother-in-law Vina. David leaves behind 4 children:



Tiffany (Richie) having 4 grandchildren, Merizah, Richie, Ryan, and Amara; son, David Jr. "DJ" (Allie), having 3 granddaughters, Davlyn, Ellie, and Oakleigh; Bridgette (Alicia); and



Anthony "Tony" and his son, AJ. Brothers, Terry, Tony, Robbie and Jeremy; and sisters, Tonia "Booga" and Melanie. Special nieces and nephews whom he loved and touched deeply; aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends. Exceptional friends, John, Tommy, Kevin, Chet, Al and Bob. David impacted many lives, deeply loved, and will be dearly missed. Forever in our hearts! Visitation will be held Thursday, September 30, 2021, from 5-8 p.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, where the funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday. The family requests that masks will be



mandatory. Burial Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. To leave a memory of David or a condolence to his family, visit



www.newcomerdayton.com