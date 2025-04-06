Martin, Clyde E,



CLYDE EUGENE MARTIN, age 99.5 years old, born September 17,1925, passed away at Brookdale Centennial Park Assisted Living in Englewood, Ohio on Sunday morning, March 23, 2025. He was born and raised in Portsmouth, Ohio and preceded in death by his parents, Floyd Sr. and Irene Martin and his brother Floyd Martin Jr.He was also predeceased by his wife of 73 years, Verneda Heckman Martin and his youngest daughter, Gail Martin Garman. He is survived by his children Claudia and Charlie Fugate, Joyce and Larry Pulliam, Brian and Laura Martin and Tim Garman. He is also survived by his grandchildren Martin Simmons, Eric and Bonnie Simmons, Brian and Cynthia Fugate, Adam and April Pulliam, Nathan and Susan Pulliam, Rachel (Garman) and Mike McChesney, Kendra (Garman) and Bob Herber, Jake and Jenny Lee-Martin, Sarah Martin and Will Patrick, and Ben and Makenzie Martin. He was also great grandpa to 12 and uncle to many. He loved the Lord with all his heart and even with failing eyes he would read his Bible daily even when it took a lighted magnifying glass to do it. Funeral service will be held at Newcomer North Dayton Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, Ohio 45424 on Friday, April 11th with visitation at 9:30 a.m. and services at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be at Ithaca Cemetery in Arcanum, Ohio following the service. We want to thank the staff at Brookdale Centennial Park Assisted Living in Englewood, Ohio for their love and care of our Dad these past years. Also, thank you to Suncrest Hospice, especially Emma and Dr. Harold Cottom III for their love and care of Dad. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a couple of charities very close to our hearts: Cerebral Palsy Foundation and/or Children's Diabetes @ lifecarealliance.org/donate/diabetesdayton. To share a memory of Clyde or to leave a special message for his family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.



