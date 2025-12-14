Martha Prophater

Prophater (Fosler), Martha F.



Our hearts are full as we remember our beloved wife and mother, Martha F. Prophater, age 75, of Vandalia, who passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, at Bethany Village in Dayton. Born on December 23, 1949, in Muskegon, Michigan, she was a cherished daughter of the late Daniel and Margaret Fosler. She leaves behind the love of her life, Dr. Robert (Bob) Prophater-her devoted husband of 56 wonderful years; her adored children Mike (Lorna), Dan (Cheryl), and Mary (Max); her loving siblings Anne, Cindy, and Dick; and the absolute joys of her life-her grandchildren L, Jaemes (Sarah), Robert (Marissa), Michael (Mari), Jakeb, Matthew, Cayla, Stella, Nora, Charlie, Ella, Gracie, and Kyle. She is also survived by a large extended family and countless dear friends who will miss her every day. Martha was preceded in death by her sister Marilyn. Martha was a longtime, cherished member of Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church for more than forty years. She was a proud graduate of Muskegon High School and earned her Bachelor of Science in Education from The Ohio State University. Her warmth and kindness touched so many lives throughout her life. She began by teaching children at Eddie Rickenbacker Elementary in Columbus. She also enjoyed time as a greeting card merchandiser for American Greetings. Martha gave generously to her community: volunteering in the preschool, serving as PTA president at Demmitt Elementary, coaching her daughter's soccer team, teaching Sunday school, volunteering in the Cardiac Cath Lab at Miami Valley Hospital for 17 years, and helping families in need at the Vandalia-Butler Food Pantry with her dear friends. Her beautiful love story with Bob began as lifeguards at the Greenville public pool. Over the years, they enjoyed traveling together, with Sanibel Island as a favorite spot for relaxing on the beach and watching the sunset. She found joy in the simple pleasures-long walks with friends and family, bike rides, Zumba classes, and reading a good book.



Martha lived a life overflowing with love, kindness, and quiet strength. She will be missed more than words can say, but her gentle spirit and the warmth of her smile will live on forever in every person lucky enough to have known her. Family will be receiving friends Thursday, December 18, 2025, from 4pm until 7pm at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr, Vandalia, OH 45377. The following day, Friday, December 19, 2025, at 9:30AM the family will be receiving friends at Sulphur Grove Church, 7505 Taylorsville Rd, Dayton, OH 45424, until the time of the funeral at 10:30AM. Interment will follow at Polk Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Graceworks Lutheran Services Miami Valley Foundation. Our many thanks for the wonderful care and support given to Martha and our family.



