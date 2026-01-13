Martha O'Neal

O'Neal, Martha E.



O'NEAL, Martha E., age 89, of Huber Heights, passed away Friday, January 9, 2026 at Soin Medical Center. Martha was a cafeteria worker retiring from Huber Heights City Schools.



She was preceded in death by her husband, L.C. and son, David. Martha is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Debbie & Doug Vonada; son & daughter-in-law, James & Lisa O'Neal; daughter-in-law, Sue O'Neal: grandchildren, Ashlee Wolfe (Owen), Christopher O'Neal (Shelby), Sarah Harrison (Joseph), Codi Santos (Carlos), Taylor O'Neal; 9 great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.



Funeral service 1:30 PM Friday, January 16, at the Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 Friday until service time.



