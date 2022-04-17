journal-news logo
MARTENS, James

MARTENS, James Patrick Joseph, MD

Age 45, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away on April 11, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at Centerville Community Church, 10688 Dayton-Lebanon Pike, Centerville, Ohio, on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. A mass of resurrection will be held at Saint John XXIII Church, 24250 N. Dixie Hwy, Perrysburg, Ohio, on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., where the family will begin receiving guests at 9:00 a.m. For a full obituary please visit http://www.Routsong.com.

