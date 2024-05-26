Marten, Judith

Marten (Allan), Judith Arlene

Judith Arlene Marten passed away on May 14, 2024 peacefully at Bethany Lutheran Village. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Janet Allan. She is survived by her brothers, James Allan and spouse Annette, and Terry Allan and Spouse Mary. Her long-time dearest friend, Bette Idle, and Bette's sons Mark and spouse Donna, and David and spouse Cecily. A celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later time. Judy was the kindest and sweetest of souls, and her presence in my life will be dearly missed. Thank you for being a part of our family Judy! David Idle

