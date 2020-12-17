MARSHALL, Richard

MARSHALL, Jr., Richard "Bruce"



Richard "Bruce" Marshall, Jr, age 71, of Urbana, passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, in his residence. Born on



December 29, 1948, in Troy, OH, he was the son of the late



Richard Bruce and Anna (Brown) Marshall. He married Gertie Cory on May 26, 1973, and she survives along with four



children: Melissa Marshall Anderson (Kyle Tilton) of St. Paris, Annette Marshall-Crowe of Springfield, April Marshall of



Urbana and Rachel (Andrew) Caldwell of Huber Heights. He was a loving grandfather to eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Three sisters, several nieces, nephews,



extended family and friends also survive. In addition to his



parents, he was preceded in death by son-in-law, Troy Crowe.



Bruce was a 1966 graduate of Graham High School. He served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He worked for Navistar of Springfield for many years If you ever met him, you would never forget him; he was one of a kind.



Visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, December 20, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the Atkins- Shively Funeral Home, 216 S. Springfield St., St. Paris, OH. The family requests masks be worn and social distancing followed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, Ohio 45420. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family with military honors. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery, St Paris, OH. Condolences to the family may be made at



www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com