Marshall, Glenn

Glenn Marshall, age 66, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Monday, September 18, 2023. Funeral service 11 am Thursday, September 28, 2023 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 9 am- 11 am. Family will receive friends 10 am- 11 am. Interment West Memory Gardens.
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral