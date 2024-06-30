Marshall, Everett M "Max"



Marshall, Everett Maxton (Max) of Kettering, age 97, passed peacefully surrounded by his family at Courtyard at Centerville on June 25, 2024. Max is survived by his loving daughters Amy (Greg) Foley and Lory Marshall (Vincent Naylor), and loving companion for over 20 years, Shelva Gray; grandchildren Kaitlyn Covey and Sarah Gibble (David) and great-grandsons Elijah Covey, and Tyler and Joshua Gibble. Max was preceded in death by his adoring wife of 50 years, Ruth Ann Wagner Marshall and celebrated his journey to heaven on her 96th birthday.



Max, was born in Dayton Feb. 21, 1927 to Glenna and Everett O. Marshall and upon graduating from Stivers CoOp, he enlisted in the Navy and was a WW2 veteran.



When the war ended, he came home, married Ruth, adopted two grateful daughters and was employed at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, working in the wind tunnels for 37 years. During that time he also learned to fly both airplanes and gliders and became a locally well-known private pilot instructor at Dayton General, now known as Wright Brothers Airport. He was a member of the Dayton Pilot's Club, Civil Air Patrol and was a founding member and twice President of the Caesar's Creek Soaring Club glider port, where he taught a host of members to fly.



After his retirement from flying, Max began woodworking and like his father who owned a sawmill in Indiana, his hobby became his passion. For decades he produced many beautiful pieces of furniture, never charging for his time or investment, he created irreplaceable furniture out of love for his family and friends.



Max loved to travel and his fondest adventures were cruising, especially US riverboat cruises and vacationing with his family at his beloved Bolongo Bay in St. Thomas.



Like his mother and wife before him, Max made a decision decades ago to become an anatomical gift donor to the Boonshoft School of Medicine. He will rest near his mother and wife Ruthie at Rockafield Cemetery on Wright States campus. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, July 3rd at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. If unable to attend in person, please join us in prayer and participate virtually at www.stcharles-kettering.org.



Thank you to all our family and friends for their prayers, support and love and thank you to the caregivers and nurses at The Courtyard at Centerville and Ohio's Hospice nursing team for all your caring assistance and love you showed our dad.



In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Ohio's Hospice.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com