Marshall, Charmian, age 46 of Dayton, passed away Tuesday October 10, 2024 at Grandview Hospital. She was preceded in death by a sister, Robin, and a nephew, Marta'. She is survived by her parents, Charles Goodman and Joan Marshall-Goodman. She is also survived by a sister, Chata'n (Eric) and two brothers, Donald and Charles III. Numerous aunts and cousins also survive her. Charmian was a fighter her entire life, living far longer than anyone said she could. Her family wishes to extend a special thanks to Dayton Childrens Hospital, The Mayo Clinic, and the Stillwater Center for the care she received over many years from each. Friends may call at the Tobias Funeral Home Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave. on Thursday, November 11, 2024 from 11AM until 12PM; a funeral service will be held immediately following the visitation on Thursday. Interment will be in Miami Valley Memory Gardens Cemetery following the funeral. Condolences for the family can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.



