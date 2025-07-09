Marshall, Charles

Marshall II, Charles L. "Charlie"



Aged 82, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2025.



A patriotic veteran, "Charlie" served as an officer in the Army in Germany, where he met his beloved wife, Isolde. With her, he returned to his hometown of Dayton to work for his father at Grismer Tire Company. In 1985, he became President. Together with his brother, he grew the company to 28 stores, two commercial locations, and one retread plant. He was known for his hard work and dedication to the customer. He never retired.



Charlie is survived by his daughter, Heidi, and her husband, Hans Meier, his brother, John (Karen) Marshall, and his sister-in-law, Angelika Zipfel, in Germany. He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, Gertrude Bucher and Charles Marshall, and his sister Elizabeth and some faithful birddogs.



Charlie had a keen intellect and wide range of interests, including business, politics, and history. He was a pilot, an avid hunter, and had a passion for classic cars and boating. He also held a deep appreciation for classical music and opera. He was a proud alumnus of the Chi Chapter of Kappa Sigma Fraternity at Purdue University, where he served as trustee of the educational foundation and was selected as 2014 Man of the Year.



The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to the compassionate caregivers of Dynamic Senior Solutions and dear friend Sharon Vander Gheynst.



A funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, July 10th at 1PM at Emmanuel Catholic Church. Private burial for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Glen at Saint Joseph.



