Marsha McLean

McLean (Ehrman), Marsha A.



Marsha A. McLean, 76, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday afternoon, January 15, 2026. She was born in Galion, Ohio on December 1, 1949, the daughter of George and Donalene (Teetrick) Ehrman. Marsha retired from the U.S. Postal Service following a 29-year career as a mail carrier. She thoroughly loved being Mamaw to everybody she met. Her life revolved around her family and attending her grandchildren's events. Marsha loved to collect anything and everything related to Santa Claus. She is survived by her beloved husband of 50 years, William T. McLean Jr.; children, Shawn (Lisa) Jones, Brian (Melissa) McLean and Aaron (Erin) McLean; thirteen grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; and brother, George Ehrman. She was preceded in death by her parents and daughters, Cherish Hursh and Amy Jones. A service in celebration of Marsha's life will be held at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 28, 2026 in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends beginning at 5:00 p.m. until the time of service. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





