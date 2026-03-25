Marsha Kendall

Kendall (Myers), Marsha A.



Marsha Ann Kendall, age 80, of West Milton, went to be with the Lord, on Sunday, March 8, 2026 at Ohio's Hospice of Miami County. She was born June 15, 1945 to Charles Wesley Myers & Betty Jean (Smith) Boitnott in Dayton, Ohio.



She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Wesley "Skip" Myers and "Aunt Annie" Downing.



She will be missed and remembered by her loving husband David W. Kendall of 61 years; children Bethany Kendall of West Milton, Daniel Kendall of Centerville, Jonathan Kenndall of Kettering, Christopher Kendall of Dayton, Michael Kendall of Englewood, and Stephanie (David) Fogle of West Milton; 11 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren.



Marsha was a member of the River Valley Church in West Milton, the Tipp City Senior Center as well as a member of various Card Clubs and Bunco Clubs. Marsha loved traveling especially going on cruises and was a member of several Bowling Leagues.



A celebration of Marsha's life will be held by the family on March 31, 2026 at 4PM at River Valley Church in West Milton. Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton. Memorial contributions may be made to "Rich In Christ Ministries". Online memories of Marsha may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.



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