Marsha Fowlkes

Fowlkes (Craft), Marsha Eileen



Kernersville – Marsha Craft Fowlkes, 77, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. She was born on July 12, 1948, in Middletown, OH, to the late Henry Irvin and Helen Garrett Craft. Marsha was a hard-working and strong-willed person, who always had a smile on her face. She loved the beach, her family, and helping others over her own needs. Marsha was an amazing wife, mom, nanny, sister, aunt, and friend, who will surely be missed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Janice Netherly; brother, Randy Craft, and wife, Charlotte; nephew, Rodney Craft; and stepson, Jerry Fowlkes. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 55 years, Calvin Norris Fowlkes; daughter, Tammy Webster (Wayne); grandchildren, Ashley Felts, and Brandon Webster; two siblings, Roger Craft (Patsy), and Karen Chasteen; brothers-in-law, Bill Chasteen, Larry Netherly, and Randall Fowlkes; five stepchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at 7:00 PM, Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with the Rev. Chuck Ireson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to your favorite charity in Marsha's honor. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com