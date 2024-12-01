Marsh, H. Glynn



H. Glynn Marsh, age 85 of Union, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2024. He retired from the HD Geisler Company. Glynn was a charter member of the Randolph Township Historical Society and was a huge supporter of local history and historic preservation. He is survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Homer L. and Edna M. (Clayton) Marsh, wife: Sue Carol Cummings, brothers: Douglas and Wilson Marsh. The family and friends would like to extend a special thanks to Cypress Pointe and Day City Hospice for the care given to Glynn. A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery (8135 N. Dixie Dr.). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Randolph Township Historical Society. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



