Marr, Gregory

Gregory (Greg) Marr passed away at his residence on June 18, 2023. He was born May 11, 1960, at St. Joseph Hospital in Joliet, IL to James and Lorraine Marr. He moved with his family to Cortland, OH in 1970, and graduated from Lakeview High School in 1978. He went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering. Greg joined the Air Force as part of an Officers Training Program in 1988. He was stationed in Japan, Turkey, and Honduras as well as several stateside bases. He served until his Honorable Discharge in 2012. After leaving the service he worked as a Mechanical Engineer first for Montgomery County, then for The City of Dayton, Ohio. He retired in 2019.



Greg was preceded in death by his father James, his grandparents, and his nephew Alan James Marr. He is survived by his mother, Lorraine Marr; brother, Gary (Robin); sisters, Rhonda Marr (Stephen Svecz), and Rebecca Zanath (Ron Zanath); niece, Sarah Hall (Scott Hall); great nephew, Nolan Hall; and nephews, Ian Zanath, and Connor Zanath. Greg was an avid skier, hiker, and climber and has left behind many friends in the Dayton skiing, climbing, and hiking communities. He will always be in our memories especially when we are hiking or sharing other outdoor activities.



A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Oakwood Cemetery 860 Niles Road SW Warren, OH 44483. The family is in the care of Lane Funeral Home, Roberts-Clark Chapel. Online condolences can be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.



