MARLOW, Ada (Dean) Age 87, of Hamilton, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Hospice of Hamilton. She was born on April 6, 1933, in Harlan, KY, the daughter of the late Elbert and Delea (Scott) Cox. Ada is survived by her husband of 35 years, Harold Marlow; daughters, Sharon (Milton) Bradford and Peggy (Kenneth) Moore; grandchildren, Genny, Kenny (Chris), Kelly (David), Amy, Joseph (Lori), Jesse (Kelly), Daniel, and Donna (Josh); many great-grandchildren; siblings, Willa Mae Lowe, Audrey Mann, and Eugene Cox; and special sister-in-law, Betty Renners. She was preceded in death by her husband, Denver Dean in 1984; and three siblings. Private Services were held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com

