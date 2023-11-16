Markley, Sylvia

Markley (Riffle), Sylvia Frances



Sylvia Frances Riffle Markley, age 103, passed away November 11, 2023. She was born on June 30, 1920, at home in Springfield, Ohio and was the middle child of William Andrew Riffle and Luella Kate Dye Riffle. Sylvia graduated from Springfield High school in 1938. After working for several years, Sylvia married Lester "Sid" Markley in 1940 and they were married fifty-eight years until Sid's death in 1998. They began their married life on a farm in Champagne County and lived there until 1947 when they purchased a farm in the Cedarville area of Greene County where Sylvia lived for the next 73 years. Much of Sylvia's childhood was spent on West Pleasant Street were she and her siblings had many fond memories of their childhood playing in the neighborhood. An avid reader all of her life, Sylvia would walk to Warder Library for a stack of books every week. Sylvia and her siblings were very close, in later years she and her sisters, in their matching jackets, spent many afternoons in Springfield shopping, having lunch, and reminiscing. Sylvia was a member of the Clifton Presbyterian Church where she served as a Deacon, youth leader, Sunday School teacher, and member of a ladies circle. She also served as a caregiver for her mother-in-law for several years and also her husband. Sylvia loved her family and especially being with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. It was important to her to host all the holiday dinners at the farmhouse and make memories for her family. She made the best pies and homemade noodles for these occasions, her greatest pleasure was to feed her family and guests. You could always count on a treat when visiting Sylvia. She was able to continue to do this and live alone until she was 100 years old. Another great pleasure in her life was her love of children, her own children, all her grandchildren and greats, and her nieces and nephews. All the children of the Riffle and Markley families were very dear to her. The children of her church, the neighborhood, and also her children and grandchildren's friends were all important in her life. Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, brother Paul Riffle(Elsie), sister Helen Chatfield (Carl), sister Mamie Russell, brother William Riffle (Margie), several nieces and nephews, and two dear life long friends, Martha Williams Weekley (Roy) and Almena Lehman Jodan (Clyde). Sylvia is survived by daughter Barbara and John Korb, son Thomas and Carla Markley, and daughter Carol and Michael Mahaffey. Also her much loved grandchildren Kenric Rose (Dawn), Aaron Markley (Becky), Jamie Mahaffey (Lisa), Emilie Tyree (Chris), Heather Sollohub (David), Kate Mahaffey Bertelson, Amanda Markley, Kelli Critell (Anthony), Elizabeth Kelly (Sarah), Kasey Mahaffey (Eric Fleming). Sylvia treasured her great grandchildren Christina Branham (Eli), Jason, Justin, and Jona Mahaffey, Hannah, Haley, and Ben Sollohub, Aidan Markley and Kate Thompson, Kendal and Landon Bertelson, Kendra Mahaffey, Eli Kelly, Cassie Critell, George and Gerald Bean, and several step great great grandchildren. She is also survived by one dear sister-in-law, Sue Ballantine Markley (Kenneth). Sylvia was a much loved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, favorite aunt, and friend who will be dearly missed. She will also be remembered for her great character and strength of will which serves as an example to all who knew her. The family would like to thank the staff of Touching Hearts at Home and Suzan. Also the staff of Our Home who cared for Mother with loving care for her dignity during her final months, especially Jasmine and Kyle. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Arbie Conn officiating. Friends may visit with Sylvia's family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Clifton Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



