MARKHAM, Barbara L.



Passed away July 8, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital South. She was born September 17, 1934, to Clifton and Dorothy Spalding in Flint, MI. Barbara is a graduate of Riley High School in South Bend, IN. She also attended Lake Forrest College in IL. Barbara is survived by her husband of 65 years, Robert; son, Robert Jr. (Michele) Markham. She was extremely proud of her twin grandsons, Christopher and Michael. Barbara spent her first 28 years of marriage as an Air Force wife traveling extensively across the country in 14 moves. After retirement they settled in Dayton. She became very active in Dayton area community activities serving as the president of: the Centerville Civic Club, Twig 10 of the Auxiliary of the Children's Medical Center, the Auxiliary of Dayton Children's Medical Center, the Dayton Woman's Club, and the Western District of the Ohio Women's Club. In her later years she became very involved with the game of Maj Jong, playing frequently locally and traveling to some area conventions. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022, from 10:00AM to 11:00AM at Routsong Funeral Home, Centerville, 81 N. Main St., Centerville, OH 45459 with a funeral service starting at 11:00AM. Burial will follow at David's Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.routsong.com