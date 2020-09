MARKER, John W. Age 59, of Franklin, passed away September 4, 2020. Family will receive friends at Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, 29 N. Main St. Germantown on Saturday, September 12, 2020, from 10:00 AM until 12:30 PM, followed by a graveside service at Germantown Union Cemetery at 1:00PM. Online condolences can be left at www.arpprootfh.com.