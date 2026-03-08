Mark Sheridan

Sheridan, Mark A.



Mark A. Sheridan, age 65, passed away at his home on March 3, 2026.



Mark was born on January 7, 1961, in Dayton, Ohio. Mark dedicated 29 years of service to the Washington Township Public Works, where he spent his career working with the road department. In his free time, Mark enjoyed fishing, playing cards, visiting the casino, and coin collecting, a hobby he took great pride in.



Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Philip and Ruth Sheridan, and his brother, Patrick (Eugenie) Sheridan. Mark is survived by his wife, DeVona Sheridan; his children, Kathryn (Rogelio) Fuentes and Philip Sheridan; his grandchildren, Cassidy Fuentes and Maximus Fuentes; and his siblings Tony (Catherine) Sheridan, Mary Ann (Joe, deceased) Schaefer, and Chris (Sylvia) Sheridan.



In accordance with Mark's wishes, no services will be held.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com