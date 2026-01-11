Mark Sennet

Sennet, Mark G.



Beloved father of Matthew Sennet. Dear son of Samuel and Vera Sennet. Cherished brother of Jeanne Kraft (James), Suzanne Lau, and John Sennet (Vicki). Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Mark was a 1967 graduate of Bishop Fenwick High School in Middletown, OH, and received his Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from the University of Cincinnati in 1975. He served in the US Army from 1967 until honorable discharge in 1969. His service included an over seas assignment in Germany. Mark loved real estate development, especially the work he did in West Chester and Liberty Township, OH, where he took pride in helping to make the community a better place. He strongly believed that a good deal should always be a "win-win" for everyone involved. His passion showed in everything he built from commercial office space to retail sites to residential subdivisions. Mark was employed by the USPS for over thirty years. He was able to make his real estate accomplishments during his spare time while working his full time job. His family admired his work ethic, his integrity, and the joy he found in creating positive things that lasted for others. Mark cared about his family, friends, and community. He will be missed by many. Visitation will be held at St. John Church, 9080 Cincinnati Dayton Rd., West Chester, OH 45069, on Wednesday 1/14, from 10 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Burial to follow at West Chester Twp. Cemetery. Donations to Hospice of Middletown.



