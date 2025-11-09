Renneker, Mark A.



Mark Anthony Renneker, beloved husband, father, grandfather, & friend, passed away on November 5, 2025, at the age of 95. Born on August 4, 1930, in Hamilton, Ohio, Mark lived a life marked by service, devotion, and love. Mark served honorably in the United States Navy for a few years, where he developed lifelong friendships and cherished memories. It was during this time that he met his late wife, Beatrice Vanier, at a dance for servicemen in Dartmouth, Massachusetts. Their love blossomed, and they were married on April 19, 1954, creating a life filled with joy and shared dreams. After his service, Mark embarked on a career as a maintenance man at Armco Steel. Outside of his professional life, he found happiness tending to his yard and traveling with friends and family. Those left to remember Mark are his children: Mark Renneker and Joyce (the late Terry) Smith; grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Mark is preceded in death by his wife: Beatrice (nee Vanier) Renneker; his parents: August and Marie (nee Brockie) Renneker; siblings: Maragaret "Margie" Wingelwich, Louis & William "Bill" Renneker. Mass will be at St. Julie Billiart Parish on Fri., Nov. 14, 2025 at 10 am. In lieu of flowers memorials to Alzheimers Association. Mark will be dearly missed by all those that knew him. Colligan Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. www.colliganfuneralhome.com



