KERNS, Mark E., 70, of Springfield, Ohio passed peacefully on Thursday, December 4, 2025 surrounded by his family. He was born January 7, 1955, in Urbana, Ohio, the son of Joseph and Peggy (North) Kerns. Mark graduated from Catholic Central High School followed by Bowling Green State University and received his Juris Doctorate from the University of Dayton School of Law. In addition to practicing law in the State of Ohio for 45 years, Mark had a passion for real estate and took pride in restoring and revitalizing properties.



In Mark's free time, you could find him gardening, attending auctions or antiquing. Mark cherished time spent with his beloved granddaughters, family and friends.



Mark is survived by his daughter, Katie Becker (Zach) of Columbus, OH; his son, Joseph Mark Kerns, Paonia, CO; his granddaughters, Brielle, Isabella and Amelia Becker; his siblings, Ann Comer, Joan Place (Jim), John Kerns, Julie McDaniel (Rod), Deanna Sundheimer; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law, Brendan Comer.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Tuesday, December 9th at St. Teresa Catholic Church, 1827 North Limestone St. Springfield, Ohio. Burial will follow in Oakdale Cemetery, Urbana, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mark's memory to Catholic Central School, 1200 East High St. Springfield, Ohio 45505. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



