Mark Chase

CHASE, Mark Anthony



age 64 departed this life on Oct. 3, 2025. He is survived by his wife Annette; his daughter Kennedy; his father Ernest and other loving family and friends. A celebration of Mark's life will be held 11 AM, Fri. Oct. 31, 2025 at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, 5301 Free Pike. The family will receive friends at 10:30 AM. Military Honors, Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com