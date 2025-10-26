Mark Chase

CHASE, Mark Anthony

age 64 departed this life on Oct. 3, 2025. He is survived by his wife Annette; his daughter Kennedy; his father Ernest and other loving family and friends. A celebration of Mark's life will be held 11 AM, Fri. Oct. 31, 2025 at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, 5301 Free Pike. The family will receive friends at 10:30 AM. Military Honors, Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com

