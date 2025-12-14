Wilson, Marilyn



Marilyn Wilson age 74 passed away Monday December 8, 2025. She was born April 29, 1951 in Hamilton to the late Ernest and Hazel (Getz) Wilson. Marilyn is survived by one niece Elizabeth (John) Huffman; two nephews Matthew (Dolly) Ditmer, Jonathan Ditmer; brother in law Larry Ditmer; three great nieces Madelyn Ditmer, Anna Huffman, Sara Mae Huffman; three great nephews Noah Ditmer, Caleb Ditmer, Micah Ditmer and was also survived by many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; nephew Joshua Ditmer; great nephew Isaac Ditmer and sister Pamela Ditmer. Visitation at Weigel Funeral Home 980 NW Washington Blvd Hamilton, Ohio 45013 Tuesday December 16, 2025 from 10:00am until the time of the funeral service at 11:00am with Pastor Julie Alsip officiating. Burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Lindewald Community Church 3501 Pleasant Ave Hamilton, Ohio 45015 or Shared Harvest Food Bank 5901 Dixie Hwy Fairfield, Ohio 45014. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



