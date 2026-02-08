Marilyn Krohn

Krohn (Brown), Marilyn



Marilyn Brown Krohn 95, passed away on Thursday, January 15, 2026, in Naples, Florida. Marilyn was born on December 15, 1930, in Chicago, Illinois, daughter of John and Lyndell Brown. She married Roger L Krohn in Chicago, Illinois to whom she was married for 64 wonderful years before his passing in 2014. During her husband's career, she was fortunate to live in many places Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, and Florida. Marilyn was an avid golfer living in Michigan, Ohio, and Florida. She was an avid reader and loved to do needlework. She and Roger were very charitable supporting the Springfield, Ohio Symphony, the Kuss Center and the Springfield Cancer Center as well as other community organizations. Marilyn was active in church guilds and Sunday school teaching at every Episcopal church she attended.



She is survived by her three children: son Roger S Krohn, daughters Linda Elliott and JoAnne Stuttman and their respective husbands Steve Elliott and Rick Stuttman. She treasured her 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Her parents and sister preceded her in death.



A private family memorial service will be held February 28 at Christ Episcopal Church, in Springfield, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the charity of your choice.



