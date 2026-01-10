Marilyn Hook

Hook, Marilyn J.



HOOK, Marilyn (Janning), age 90 of Kettering, Ohio peacefully went home to be with the Lord surrounded by her loving family on January 1, 2026. She was a graduate of Julienne High School and a lifelong member of St. Charles Parish. A devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother. Marilyn will be remembered most for her deep generosity and boundless love for her family. Born on September 8, 1935 in Dayton Ohio, Marilyn grew up with strong Midwestern values that shaped her life and the way she cared for others. Throughout the years she built a home filled with warmth laughter and kindness - A place where family always came first. Her presence was a steady and loving one, her heart open to all who were fortunate enough to know her. She is proceeded in death by her first husband Thomas of 39 years and later in life to her beloved second husband Richard of 13 years. Marilyn was a mother of five, grandmother of eighteen and great-grandmother of twenty-five children. Marilyn was the heart of the family and had a knack for remembering every birthday and anniversary in her children and grandchildren's lives. Marilyn is survived by four of her five devoted children, Tom (Suzanne), Don (deceased), Lynda (Ken), Mike (Karyn), and Steve (Julie) along with their ever-growing families. Please join us to celebrate Marilyn's loving life at St. Charles Parish in Kettering on Thursday, January 15 at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Dayton, which provided our mother an amazing, peaceful, and brilliant path to heaven. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.Routsong.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com