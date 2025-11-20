Marilyn Hery

Hery, Marilyn Jean



Marilyn Jean Hery, age 84, of West Milton, passed away on Sunday, November 16, 2025, with her family by her side. She was born to the late Charles R. and Kathleen E. (Cotter) Moore on January 4, 1941, in Union City, Indiana. Marilyn retired from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base as an Administrative Assistant. She was a member of the West Milton Senior Center where she enjoyed playing bingo. Marilyn was an animal lover as she often enjoyed horse back riding. In her earlier years, she enjoyed square dancing and riding motorcycles. Above all, Marilyn loved her family. Marilyn is survived by her Daughter: Leisa McEntire; Stepson: Mark (Lisa) Hery; Grandchildren: Travis (Chloe) and Danielle (Kurt); Great Grandchildren: Declan and Brooke; Brother: Michael Moore; along with numerous nieces, nephews, family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her Son: Thomas "Tom" McEntire; and Siblings: Charles Moore, James Moore, and Charlene Himes. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, November 22, 2025, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd. Englewood, OH 45322) Interment will follow at Arlington Cemetery (9150 National Rd. Brookville, OH 45309) The family will receive friends on Saturday from 9:00 am until the time of service. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (6 N Main St Suite #130, Dayton, OH 45402) To view Marilyn's service or leave online condolences to the family, please visit www.kindredfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com