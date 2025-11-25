Marilyn Campbell

Campbell (Shade), Marilyn Ann



Marilyn Ann Campbell, aged 87, passed away on November 19, 2025. Marilyn was born January 8, 1938 in Hamilton, Ohio to the late Raymond and Venora (Lowther) Shade, also preceding her death are her brother Robert Shade and sister Martha Shade. Marilyn leaves to cherish her memory, her beloved husband of 37 years Kent Campbell, children Doug (Sheryl) Lee, Nancy (James Darrell) Combs, Ryan (Cindy) Campbell, Heather Cornett. Also surviving are grandchildren Alexandria (Sam) McManus, Amanda (Kyle) Lewis, Michael (Linsey) Billings, Merilyne Emmons, Jamie Combs, Doug (Kristen) Lee, Alana Campbell, Ella Campbell, Kylee Cornett, Caden Sizemore and Jace Sizemore. 10 great-grandchildren and very special friend Mary Lou Robbins. Marilyn was a member of Faith Pentecostal Church and was retired from Consolidated Container. She loved singing and playing piano and organ at church. She was a deep, faithful Christian and a prayer warrior for all who knew her. Marilyn was a devoted wife, mom and grandma and is irreplaceable. In lieu of flowers contributions in memory of Marilyn may be made to Covenant House (https://www.covenanthouse.org), or The American Heart Association (https://www.heart.org). A gathering of family and friends will take place at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Rd., Hamilton, Ohio, 45011, Wednesday, November 26, 2025, starting at 10:00 am, followed by funeral services at 11:00 am with Pastor Rick Witt presiding. Following services, Marilyn will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Burial Park, located at 2421 Princeton Road, Hamilton.



