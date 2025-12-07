Schoettmer (Schulte), Marie Elizabeth



Marie Elizabeth (Schulte) Schoettmer



"Mia," "Oma"



Marie Schoettmer of Columbus, and formerly Kettering, Ohio, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2025, at the age of 97, surrounded by her family.



Marie was born June 21, 1928, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Frank and Marie Kamlage. A graduate of Our Lady of Angels High School, she worked in the Edgemont neighborhood before meeting the love of her life, Donald Schoettmer, through their shared passion for social dancing. They married on November 16, 1957, and raised five children: Greg, John, Jim, and Mary, in Deer Park and - after the family's 1967 move to Kettering - Dave. When Don died far too young in 1980, Marie became the sole anchor of the family, caring for her disabled son Jim with extraordinary grace and devotion while continuing to nurture all her children with boundless love and dedication.



Marie was preceded in death by her brother, Frank Schulte. She is survived by sisters Clare Tempel and Rose Gerversman of Cincinnati; her children Greg Schoettmer, John (Kellie) Schoettmer, Jim Schoettmer, Mary (Scott Whipps) Carpenter, and Dave (Laura) Schoettmer; eleven grandchildren: Jack, Joe (Katlyn), Josh, John (Anna), Grace, Matt, Greta, and Erich Schoettmer, Amy (CJ) Galczak, and Emily & Evelyn Carpenter; and one great-granddaughter, Jane Schoettmer. A lifelong and deeply devoted Catholic, Marie was a founding member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Centerville, Ohio and, in later years, a faithful parishioner of St. Timothy Parish in Columbus, Ohio.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Victory Church at 1559 Roxbury Road, Columbus, Ohio on Friday, December 12 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Interment will follow on Monday at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 11000 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, Ohio, where Marie will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Don. A brief graveside service will be held at 11:30 AM on Monday, December 15 for Cincinnati-area family and friends.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate,



We celebrate Mom/Oma's reunification in heaven with her husband Don. Our world is diminished without her with us, but we will commit to better ourselves to fill that gap.



The Egan-Ryan Northwest Chapel, 4661 Kenny Road, Columbus is assisting the Schoettmer family with arrangements. Please visit www.egan-ryan.com to view a tribute and leave a message of condolence.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com