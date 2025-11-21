Maria Castleman

age 80, of Oakwood, Ohio, passed away peacefully on November 13, 2025. A deeply loving wife and mother. Beautiful, kind, elegant, gracious, artistic, creative, stylish, funny, and generous are just a few of the words that describe her. A visitation will be held from 2-4 PM on Sunday, November 23, 2025, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Road, Dayton, Ohio, 45429. A funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Monday, November 24, 2025, at The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park North, Dayton. Interment at Woodland Cemetery. For full remembrances and condolences, visit Routsong.com.

