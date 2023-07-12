Margolis, Monique



MARGOLIS, Monique age 89, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, July 10th, in Houston, Texas surrounded by members of her family.



She will be remembered as a dedicated, strong, selfless, and loving mother, wife and daughter who devoted her entirety to her family and was loved dearly by them.



Monique was born in Paris, France, on June 20, 1934, to Estelle and Simon Knoploch. Her early life was disrupted by World War II, however, hidden as a young child, she was among the survivors in her family. After completing school, she embarked upon a career translating foreign films between French and Italian. She visited the United States later in life where she met her beloved husband, David Sterling Margolis, with whom she was married for forty-one wonderful years. Monique and Sterling had two children, and raised their family in Dayton, Ohio in what Monique treasured as among the happiest times of her life. Monique was known as a beautiful and elegant lady. She enjoyed piano, ballet, classical music, literature, and tennis. After Sterling's passing, Monique spent time in Houston, Texas; Palm Beach, Florida; and New York City, with her children and grandchildren.



She gave more to her family than she ever asked for in return and will be dearly missed. She loved life and saw the beauty in life to the very end. She is survived by her son Michael and Mitra Margolis, her son Gregory and Lori Margolis, and her two grandsons Blake and Jesse Margolis.



A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 12:30pm at the Riverview Cemetery at 1809 W Schantz Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45409, Rabbi Karen Rodney-Halasz officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Monique's memory to Temple Israel or, to support the research of breast cancer and its cure, to the Lerner Research Institute at the Cleveland Clinic. Gifts can be sent to Cleveland Clinic Foundation, P.O. Box 931517, Cleveland, Ohio, 44193-1655 or made online at clevelandclinic.org/giving. Glickler Funeral Home handling arrangements.



