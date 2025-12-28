Margaret Stuckey

Stuckey, Margaret "Peg"



Mrs. Margaret ("Peg") Elaine (Ridge) Stuckey (born February 6, 1933) passed peacefully into life eternal on Wednesday, December 17, 2025. Peg Stuckey touched countless lives with her joyful, humble, and caring spirit (with just the right amount of mischief mixed in). Peg was so many things . . . an educator, a pastor's wife, one of the best altos in the church choir, a loyal friend, an avid reader, an adventurous world traveler, a caring grandmother, and, of course, the best mother you could ask for. She raised five rambunctious kids and had a 68-year partnership in marriage with the love of her life, Rev. Dr. Paul Stuckey. There are no words to adequately express the impact and love you receive from a mom, a truly wonderful human being like Peg Stuckey. The Stuckey family and Peg's many friends stand in the hope that she is fully restored to herself, filling heaven with her infectious laugh and lavish love.



Peg was preceded in death by her beloved husband of over 68 years, Rev. Dr. Paul Stuckey. Together, Peg and Paul Stuckey took the greatest pride in their big, beautiful family which included four sons: David (Rita) of Groveport, Ohio, Doug (Lori) of Cincinnati, Ohio, Kent of Ormond Beach, Florida, and Eric (Lisa) of Franklin, Tennessee and beloved daughter, Kaye Stuckey Warnock, who preceded Peg and Paul in death. Peg was a much-cherished grandma to 10 grandchildren: Sara Stuckey, Katie Stuckey, Matt Stuckey, Keith Warnock, Alexandra (Warnock) Flynn, Danny Stuckey, Leah (Stuckey) Marchi, Beth Stuckey LaRocca, Scott Stuckey, and Ridge Stuckey along with three great grandsons Nicholas (Katie), Graham (Matt), and Henry (Matt) Stuckey.



Peg Stuckey was born in Hancock County, Ohio, to Daniel ("Dutes") and Ruth (Freed) Ridge. Peg Stuckey initially attended Bluffton College prior to her marriage to Paul. She later returned to college while raising five children and serving as a pastor's wife to obtain her degree with distinction from Otterbein College. Peg served as an elementary school teacher for over 30 years in public schools in Gahanna, Findlay, and Centerville, concluding her career as a third grade teacher at Cline elementary in Centerville, Ohio for 19 years. Along with the many responsibilities as a pastor's wife, Peg was also active in her United Methodist Women's fellowship, the church choir, and the PEO Sisterhood.



A celebration of life service will be held at Christ Church (UMC) in Kettering on Sunday, January 4th, at 1:30 p.m. There is no formal visitation scheduled. In lieu of flowers, the family is encouraging donations in Peg's honor to the United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR) at UMCmission.org.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com