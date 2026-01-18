Margaret Riley

Riley, Margaret G.



Margaret Griffith Riley,105, of Springfield, passed away on January 8th, 2026, at Forest Glen Nursing Home. She was born December 28th, 1920, in Springfield, Ohio the daughter of Ralph E. and Mary L. Griffith. Margaret's devotion to education shaped both her life and the lives of countless students. She earned her bachelor's degree from Miami University and later her master's degree from Wittenberg University, achievements that set the foundation for a remarkable career. She began as a dedicated teacher at Tecumseh and Northwestern schools before moving into educational administration, where her influence continued to grow. In 1966, Margaret became a founding force behind what would become Clark State Community College, playing a pivotal role in its creation and development. In recognition of her enduring impact, the college honored her with a roadway on campus named Riley Way - a lasting tribute to her vision and service. A passionate advocate for equality, Margaret also worked closely with many women's rights organizations, championing opportunity and access for future generations of women. Her leadership extended well beyond the classroom and campus, shaping her community in meaningful and lasting ways. Throughout her life, Margaret received numerous honors, including being named Senior Citizen of the Year and receiving the prestigious James Earl Jones Award, among many others that celebrated her commitment to education and community. Beyond her professional accomplishments, Margaret found joy in simple and meaningful pursuits. She was an avid reader, a devoted flower gardener, and deeply cherished her time enjoying nature, finding peace and inspiration in it's beauty. At 105 years old, Margaret's life stands as a remarkable testament to dedication, intellect, and strength. Her legacy will continue to live on through the institutions she helped build, the students she inspired, and the many lives she touched. Margaret is survived by her son, Michael Riley; two grandchildren: Kellie Vanderveen and Robin Koos (Joe); three great-grandchildren: Brittany Kensler (Lee), David Vanderveen and Riley Baldwin (Megan); two great-great grandchildren: Oliver and Wesley. Margaret is preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur E. Riley in 1996 and her daughter, Jill Riley. There will be no services per Margaret's request. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





