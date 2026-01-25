Margaret Conner

Conner (Mary), Margaret Mary "Peggy"



Margaret "Peggy" Mary (Kunka) Conner passed away peacefully at age 95 on January 19, 2026 in Dayton, Ohio, surrounded by her loving children. Born on December 22, 1930 to Margaret Louis and Constantine Joseph Kunka, Peggy dedicated her life to nurturing her family, teaching and music. Peggy graduated from the University of Dayton. She taught first grade in Japan for two years and the Oakwood and Dayton schools for five years. She retired from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base after 22 years as a contract administrator. She authored the biography of Hans von Ohain, inventor of the jet engine. Her volunteer work included soloist and choir member at Westminster Presbyterian Church, German light opera music duet singer, Dayton Music Club performing member, board member of Dayton Opera and Dayton Philharmonic, presenter of opera previews before Dayton Opera performances, University of Dayton Life-Long Learning teacher, Friday Afternoon Club member, and Leadership Dayton volunteer. She leaves behind a legacy of love through her children, Bob Conner, Cathie Stropki, Greta Lund, seven grandchildren , 3 great-grandchildren, and a wide circle of friends. A service celebrating Peggy's remarkable life will be held on February 21, 2026 at 11:00am at Westminster Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church. To share a memory of Peggy or to leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



