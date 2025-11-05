Marcus Suttles

Suttles, Marcus Lee "Tony"



Marcus Lee "Tony" Suttles, 69, of Springfield, entered into eternity on Saturday, November 1, 2025. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday from 6:00–8:00 p.m. in the Littleton & Rue Funeral Home, where the service will begin on Friday at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Todd Hoskins officiating. A graveside service with military honors will take place on Monday at 10:00 a.m. in Rose Hill Burial Park. www.littletonandrue.com





