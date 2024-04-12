Marcum, Vernon E. "Marcum"



Vernon E. Marcum



83, of Somerville, went Home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. He was born June 22, 1940, in Hamilton, to the late Philip and Pearl (Weddle) Marcum. In addition to his parents, Vernon was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Linda Marcum; son, Clay Minter; brothers, Hubert, Philip, and Robert Marcum; and sister, Wanda Whitt. He is survived by his daughters, Vernetta (Jeff) Wyatt, Starlene (Rory) Rumpler, Kimberly (Jeff) Drillien, and Rhonda ( Rob)Marcum; daughter-in-law, Melinda Minter; grandchildren, Krista Stephen, Clint Minter, Keli Gross, Derek( Michelle)Rumpler, Holly (Zack) Asher, Cassandra (Joseph)Minter, Brandon Rumpler, Brian (Danielle) Drillien, Mandi Rumpler, and Gregory (Kayla) Drillien; 21 great grandchildren; 11 great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Melissa and Jim were special friends that helped him get to appointments when the family needed assistance. A special thanks to Holly, Robin, Brad, Missy, Peggy, Erika, Julie, Heather, Nikki, among others, that took such great care of him at the Knolls of Oxford. There are no words for the blessing of his first encounter at the Knolls, Atasha and Lisa have been with him through his entire journey, good or bad, they have been a bright light in the darkness. He was a wonderful father and husband. Vernon loved his family! He took care of his family and many others. It wasn't uncommon for him to have a houseguest in need at any time. He mastered driving a dump truck for over 40 years. After retirement, he had a booth at Treasure Aisles flea market. He loved to wheel and deal. He loved riding around Somerville in his golf cart. He also loved playing cards. Vernon loved his friends and loved his hometown of Somerville. A visitation will be held Monday, April 15 from 12PM to 2PM at Somerville Community Church, Somerville. The funeral service will begin at 2PM with Pastor Debbie Richardson officiating. Vernon will be laid to rest in Somerville Cemetery next to Linda. www.BalesFH.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com