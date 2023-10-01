Marcum, Phyllis Ann



Phyllis Ann Marcum, 81, of Hamilton, OH, passed away on September 25, 2023. She was born on May 11, 1942, in Clay County, KY, to the late Cecil Hibbard and Lela Hibbard. Phyllis was preceded in death by her sister, Ora Lee Marcum, and her brother, David Hibbard, Otis Hibbard, and infant son, Baby Michael Marcum.



Phyllis was a woman who walked the earth with an unfiltered spirit, even in death leaving an indelible mark on those who knew her. In life, her words flowed like a river, unencumbered by the shackles of societal norms. Her legacy is a testament to her authenticity, an embodiment of her refusal to conform to the masses of society. In her passing, she leaves behind a trail of memories, a vivid portrait of a woman who lived and died on her terms, forever remembered for her unfiltered soul and untamed spirit.



Phyllis cherished spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved facetiming with her great-grandchildren and watching old Western TV episodes. These were the moments that brought her the greatest joy and fulfillment.



Phyllis is survived by her loving husband, John Marcum of Hamilton, OH; her brother, Michael Hibbard of Clay County, KY; her sister, Debbie Maggard of Independence, KY; her daughter, Donna Marcum of Georgetown, KY; her sons, Darrell Marcum of Milford, OH, and Dustin Marcum of Hamilton, OH; her granddaughters, Taylor Pompilio, Halee Smith, Lindsay Marcum, and Riley Marcum; and her great-grandchildren, Cadence Pompilio, Bryan Pompilio, Elliott Smith, and Ethan Smith.



A celebration of life for Phyllis Marcum is planned for Wednesday, October 4th, 2023, from 6:00pm-8:00pm at Deliverance Chapel located at 180 Elliott Ave Hamilton, OH 45011. The family kindly requests no flowers to be delivered.



