Marcum, Marty



Marty Marcum, age 66 of Kettering, passed away Monday, November 25, 2024. He was born March 2, 1958 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Leonard "Eddie" and Elizabeth Marcum. Marty graduated from Beavercreek High School in the class of 1976. He also attended Sinclair Community College and earned his Bachelor's Degree from Wright State. He retired, after 30 years of service from Wright Patterson Air Force Base with the Air Force Research Laboratory. In his free time, Marty was an avid bowler in the Greater Dayton USBC; competing in tournaments across the country. He was also a huge Cleveland Browns and Ohio State fan. Marty will be remembered for his humor, the smile that was always on his face and his love of family and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Leonard "Eddie" Marcum. Marty is survived by his two sons, Stephen Edward (Mandy) Marcum and Kevin Anthony (Val) Marcum; partner, Cris Morris; mother, Elizabeth Marcum; grandchildren, Mack, Jackson, Serena, Madison, Carter, Lily, Grayson and Vincent; sisters, Teresa Zampatti and Tina (Bruce) Schaeublin; and many other loving family members and friends. Visitation will be Monday, December 2, 2024 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm with a service at 3:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). To share a memory of Marty or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com