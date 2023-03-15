Marcum, Bobby J.



Bobby J. Marcum, age 82, of Xenia, beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, and great-grandfather, went to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on March 10 after a courageous fight against Alzheimer's.



Bobby was born March 1, 1941 in Jonesville, VA and attended Hall High School near Grays Knob, KY, where he met his beloved wife Betty (married 1959). He is preceded in death by parents Walter and Vina Marcum; sisters Fanny and Betty June Marcum and Margaret Phillips; brothers Jack, L.C., Hobart, and Billy Phillips and Albert and Willis Marcum. He is survived by sisters Joann Osborne, Sue Mapp, and Janice Vanzant; brother Benny Marcum; wife Betty Marcum; daughter Teresa Marcum (husband Jack Cline), son Chris Marcum (wife Mary Jo), grandchildren Tony and Alison Weaver, Maggie and Elena Marcum, and great-grandchildren Amelia Weaver, Nola Finn Weaver, and Alivia Weaver.



Bobby served in the US Air Force from 1960 to 1968 including a tour of duty at Tan Son Nhut Air Base in Saigon, Vietnam and reached the rank of Staff Sergeant before his honorable discharge. He worked as a pipefitter and foreman for several firms at Wright-Patterson AFB, and for Honeywell Systems as a regional technician. He ended his career as a maintenance worker for Sugarcreek Schools in Bellbrook, OH. In his spare time, he constantly helped family, friends, neighbors, and co-workers with his incredible handyman skills; he could fix anything and refused payment for such jobs.



Later in life, Bobby professed his faith in Jesus Christ and was baptised at Fairhaven Church in Centerville, OH. He loved reading, working crossword and sudoku puzzles, and vacationing at Emerald Isle, NC, with Betty. He also enjoyed listening to country music, playing euchre, and being a general jokester and comedian.



Private visitation and funeral will be at McColaugh Funeral Home in Xenia, OH with burial to follow at Beavercreek Township Cemetery.

