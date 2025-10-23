Asher (Partin), Marcia



Marcia Asher (Partin), age 67 of Dayton, passed away Saturday, October 18, 2025 surrounded by family and friends. She was born November 1, 1957 in Dayton, Ohio. Marica grew up in Northridge, Ohio and lived in the Dayton area most of her life.



The daughter of the late Dennis and Mary Partin. She is preceded in death by her brother, Denny Partin and sisters Denise Strowbridge and Lisa Dunigan. Marcia is survived by her four children, Richard (Sarah) Maynard, Daniel Maynard, Elizabeth Hamiel (Nick), and Jamie Herman; sisters Pamela Partin (Scott Schiessler) and Valerie Partin; grandchildren Daryl and Sarah Maynard, Cynthia Maynard, Rosemary Partin, Jordan, Myles, and Mason Petty, Jayden Hicks and Jamison Davis; as well as countless nieces, nephews, and cousins connected by love too numerous to name. Marcia was born to be a Nanny, adored her grandchildren, and was thankful for every moment she was able to spend with them. She loved bringing smiles to everyone and performed as Toodles the clown for years. She was a talented artist, had a love of performing on stage, and a gift for turning friends into family with so many that knew her as Mom, Aunt, or Nana. She was deeply loved and will be missed by anyone that had the privilege of knowing her. While we wish we had more time with her on Earth, we know where she is, who she is with, and that we will get to see her again someday.



