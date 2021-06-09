journal-news logo
X

MANZ, Roberta

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

MANZ, Roberta

Roberta Manz of Centerville went home to be with her Lord and Savior June 3, 2021. She was preceded by her sister

Marlene Burke, nephew Paul Carlson, brother Robert Bartel, father Robert and mother Mildred Bartel. Her sister Martha Carlson, niece's Kim Carlson-Schmelling and Heather Burke, nephews Alex Schmelling and Bryan Burke survive.

Roberta loved most in life people. She traveled extensively and upon returning told stories of who she met, what she learned and how people helped her enjoy new places. Her trips to Japan, Italy, China, Mexico, and many of the United States filled her quest for knowledge, her appreciation for

cultures, and filled her home with photographs allowing those memories to remain in view.

She was an accomplished artist, musician, and photographer. Her appreciation for music, people, animals, and places were the subjects of her artistic pursuits.

Roberta never met a stranger. Her friends and family are mourning our loss as her last desires are completed. Please

remember her as you knew her, smiling, laughing, loving life with gusto few feel.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart Association of America, the Diabetes Association, and your local Humane Society in her name are requested.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top