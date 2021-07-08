MANUEL, Esther

MANUEL (Iglehart),
Esther Ellen
May 31, 1929 – July 5, 2021
Age 92, of Springfield, passed peacefully and joyfully into the arms of the Lord on the evening of July 5, 2021. Esther was a bright soul who gathered the most extraordinary people around her. She loved and was so loved in return; she knew no strangers. Esther's life was a testament to her deep unwavering faith and her profound love of family and friends. She made an indelible mark on the Springfield community as Northridge Elementary School Principal in the Northeastern School District of Clark County, and as she oversaw the Gifted and Talented programs at Clark County Education Service Center. Her community involvement was legendary and filled her heart – she was a founding member of the Springfield Arts Council and its past president, she was the Scholarship Chairman for the Clark County Retired Teacher's Association, active in the Ohio Retired Teachers Association, enjoyed her Page Turner's Book Club, was whole-heartedly involved in the Emmaus Community, enjoyed the experience of delivering Meals on Wheels, was a Board Member and worked at the Open Hands-Free Store, and was an ardent member of the
Miami University Alumni Association. She was humbled and honored to be celebrated as one of the Springfield Foundation's Extraordinary Women of Clark County. Esther was a pillar of her church and faithfully served in the capacity of Lay Leader, Chairperson of Young at Hearts, Building Committee Member, launched and ran the Care Giver's Support Group, and put her heart into the work of the church and its outreach to the congregation and community.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dr. Paul Glenn Manuel, her parents, Frieda (Lannert) and Richard S. Iglehart, her brothers, Herbert, Lannert, and sisters, Charlotte and Lucille. She leaves to celebrate and continue her legacy, her children: Michele (Bill) Vickery, Becka Rowland-Buckley (Rick Perales), Paul Mark Manuel (Minh Sun Pae), and
Matthew Manuel; her beloved grandchildren: Jessica (Matt) Skupien and Morgan Vickery, Justin (Betsi) Rowland, Trisha (Jeff) Conroy, Aaron Buckley (Hannah Haberecht), and Ashley (John) Day; great-grandchildren: Hailey and Ethan Day, Chloe Daniel, Henry, and Will Rowland, Ty and Jake Skupien, Penn, Colin, and Shepard Conroy; and a very special group of relatives and friends who considered her to be Mom/Grandma.
A celebration of life will take place Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Northridge United Methodist Church, 4610 Derr Road, Springfield, Ohio 45503 with a 10:00 AM visitation and 11:00 AM Memorial Service, with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, Esther requested that donations be made to Northridge United Methodist Church, 4610 Derr Road, Springfield, Ohio 45503 or the Springfield Arts Council, 202 North Limestone Street, Suite 31, Springfield, Ohio 45502
www.springfieldartscouncil.org Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.
